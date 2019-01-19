Talking About DESI ANGREJ & Targets!

LINK editor and well known filmmaker R. Paul Dhillon was invited on the popular community television program The Kamilla Singh show to talk about his upcoming projects – his feature film DESI ANGREJ: The Fusion Generation and the anti-gang music video TARGETS. Dhillon was joined by his friend and power-lifter-turned-actor Sammy Toora on the program. It was a fun and engaging discussion about various issues like gangs affecting our community as well as Dhillon’s work as a filmmaker and award-winning journalist.