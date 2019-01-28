South Asian Man Sought For Several Groping Incidents In Surrey

Surrey RCMP released three surveillance camera photos of what they believe to be a single suspect in a series of groping reports in Surrey. The suspect is described as South Asian with chubby cheeks, medium chubby build and a moustache. At the time of the first occurrence he was wearing a dark coloured baseball hat, dark hoody and dark sweatpants.

SURREY – A South Asian man is being sought by Surrey RCMP for several groping incidents that occurred in Surrey as far back as December 22.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect described as a South Asian man as they continue to investigate three incidents of groping which are believed to have been committed by the same male suspect.

All three incidents involve a male suspect who is alleged to have groped female employees after asking for assistance in three separate retail locations.

On December 22, 2018 at approximately 5:00 pm a male suspect entered a retail store located in the 12000 of 72nd Avenue. The suspect requested assistance from a female store employee when the suspect touched her lower back and grabbed her buttocks. He then grabbed her arm and attempted to walk with her. The employee broke free and the suspect quickly left the store.

On December 31, 2018 at approximately 2:45 pm a male suspect entered a retail store located in the 10300 block of 152 Street. The suspect requested assistance from a female store employee when the suspect grabbed her buttocks and touched her groin. The suspect then left the store.

On January 18, 2019 at approximately 8:45 pm a male suspect entered a retail store in the 7400 block of King George Boulevard and requested the assistance from a female store employee. While in the store he brushed his hand against the employee’s buttocks and then grabbed her buttocks. The suspect then exited the store.

The suspect is described as South Asian with chubby cheeks, medium chubby build and a moustache. At the time of the first occurrence he was wearing a dark coloured baseball hat, dark hoody and dark sweatpants. At the time of the second occurrence the suspect was wearing a dark coloured Nike brand sweatshirt and a light coloured necklace. During the third occurrence, the male was wearing a grey sweater and black pants.

Video surveillance photos from these occurrences are being released in hopes that someone can assist the police investigations and identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or witnessed these occurrences who has not already spoken with police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca