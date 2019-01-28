Options Community Services Society Gets $798,806 To Improve Settlement Services For Newcomers

In Surrey

SURREY—Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will be providing funding of $798,806 to Options Community Services Society of Surrey to help enhance services to Newcomers.

Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton, made the announcement today on behalf of the Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

“Thanks to the Service Delivery Improvement fund, projects such as Options Community Services Society’s will improve IRCC’s understanding of newcomer needs and support their successful integration into Canadian communities,” said Dhaliwal.

Options Community Services Society is partnering with social design and research firm InWithForward to develop specialized service delivery models for newcomer seniors and newcomers with disabilities (including physical, developmental and mental). These vulnerable individuals make up a growing population that has traditionally been difficult to reach, understand, and support. Service provider organizations have identified gaps in current funding to address specific needs they have, such as help overcoming isolation, accommodations for accessibility, and mobility support. This project will reach out to these newcomer clients to participate in focus groups and test out experimental methodologies to address the barriers many face in accessing settlement services.

“I’m proud that the Government of Canada is working with organizations like Options Community Services Society to provide high-quality settlement services for newcomers across the country. Finding new and better ways to help newcomers succeed in their journey benefits all Canadians, by strengthening our labour force and the economym,” said Hussen.

IRCC’s Service Delivery Improvement Fund is a dedicated funding stream of over $30 million per year, devoted to service delivery improvement, innovation and experimentation to continue to find better ways to deliver services to newcomers, meet the needs of newcomer clients and support the integration process.

Quick facts