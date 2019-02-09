DIVERSEcity Gets Funding

Minister Bruce Ralston was on hand at the Community Campus of DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society to announce the provincial government’s increased investments to expand settlement services for newcomers. “This is a major step forward in delivering more and better opportunities for newcomers, while helping our province benefit from the skills they bring with them,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “Too often, people immigrating to our province haven’t been able to leverage their knowledge and experience into productive employment. The steps we’re taking will remove barriers to opportunities by expanding credential recognition supports, language training and other services, helping make their lives better and more fulfilling.” Services offered through BCSIS and Career Paths for Skilled Immigrants help make immigration work better for the individual, their families and the province. The B.C. government’s investment represents more than $11 million in settlement and skills training initiatives to help improve the lives of new British Columbians.