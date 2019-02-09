The Meditation Sahaj Yoga Of Satguru Kabir

By Dr. Jagessar Das

Last month the subject of meditation was discussed, and a brief outline of the yoga system was given. In meditation, there is a steady “flow” of consciousness between the meditator and the object of meditation, so that the triad of the meditator, the meditation and the object of meditation becomes one. This, of course, means that the whole process occurs above the level of the body, the senses, the mind, and the intellect. There is no thinking. There is a total absorption in, or identification with, the object being meditated on. When the object of meditation is God dwelling within as the Self, then the experience is God Realization or Self Realization. This realization confers Spiritual Enlightenment or Salvation (Liberation from the cycle of births and deaths) and enjoyment of bliss. Since everyone possesses the same Spirit despite the external appearances and abilities, God Realization should be available to all. For this reason, Satguru Kabir introduced the Sahaj Yoga or Sahaj Marg (easy yoga or easy path) to “union” with God. The soul is eternally united with God, but it is our ignorance, ego and evil tendencies (vasanas) that keep us from realizing that unity.

In the traditional yoga method, a person suffering from asthma, emphysema, scarring of the lungs due to infections such as tuberculosis and pneumonia, or nasal blockage due to allergies, cannot practice pranayama. Similarly, if he suffers from paralysis of muscles due to polio, stroke, spinal cord or peripheral nerve injury, or other disease, he will not be able to do asanas (yoga postures). If he has diseases of the bones and joints, such as “brittle bones”, arthritis, and osteoporosis of the spine, he cannot perform the physical postures of Hatha Yoga. The majority of elderly people suffer from some type of physical disability that will render them incapable of following the yoga method, and thus not being able to experience union with God. For all of these reasons, one can readily see why Kabir Saheb introduced the “Easy Path”. He introduced “Surat Shabd Yoga”, or the Yoga of meditation on the Sound or Word. Now, the Word is God or the Universal Consciousness that dwells in every cell of every being. The Bible states: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” Kabir Saheb stated in his Bijak: “antar jyoti shabd ek nāri, hari har brahmā tāke tripurāri; te tiriye bhag linga anantā …” In the beginning there was the “Inner Light and the Word whence came a woman (Maya). Maya produced the triad of Vishnu, Shiva and Brahma, and she produced countless female and male beings.” The Word represents the Energy of God that is required for “creation” of the universe. This primal energy first manifested as light and sound. But in order for material manifestation to occur, God projected from Himself the Female Principle called Maya that allows for the countless different forms of material manifestation in the universe. Energy and matter are interchangeable, and the original matter came from the original energy that was God. God then projected His consciousness, in varying degrees into all manifestations of Himself in the universe. This is why God is said to be sarva-vyāpak or omnipresent, and also why there are varying degrees of intelligence, from lifeless matter to the most intelligent life form, which is man. Among humans also there are variations from the animal-like to those who are saint-like and are fit to realize their own identity with the In-dwelling God. Realizing all of the above, it was quite natural for Satguru Kabir to introduce an easy method for God-realization. For Him God was the most immediate and ever-present Reality. Thus He states: “moko kahān dhunde bande, mai toh tere pās me.” “O man! Where do you seek me? I am with you.” He thus instructs us to realize God within ourselves in the Sahaj Path.

Dr. Jagessar Das is a Surrey-based spiritualist and head of the Kabir Association of Canada. He can be reached at www.kabir.ca