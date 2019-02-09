aBHINDERANWALE Vs. BAL THACKERAY: India’s Anti Minorities Double Standards Of Justice And Violation Of The Constitution.

Just to make my point I’ll compare Shiv Sena Chief Bal Thackeray and Sant Bhindrawale. Everybody knows that Bal Thackeray was openly making big speeches for the rights of Maharashtra people and spoke against people from other states living in Maharashtra. Many times Bal Thackeray incited his followers to attack and kill innocents from other states and minorities. Shiv Sena workers often attacked and killed innocents, burnt their houses and businesses. But no ruling government took any action against Bal Thackeray and his followers. In fact Bal Thackeray was always projected as a great Hero. And memorials being built for him after his death and movies made to project as a great Nationalist leader.

By Kanwal jit Singh Gill

Over the years we have often seen the Indian ruling Governments follow double standards of justice in India. The ruling Governments act very tough and quickly against when minorities do something wrong. But the same ruling Governments act Dumb and Blind when similar wrong things are done by the Hindutava majority. This is clear cut violation of the Indian constitution which says Equal and fair justice to all citizens. But Indian ruling Governments and political leaderships are openly violating the constitution.

Now we will try to compare Sant Bhindrawale with Bal Thackeray and Shiv Sena. Bhindrawale also raised voice for Punjab rights. His followers also attacked and killed some of the political leaders opposing him and also police officers who acted tough against his followers. But in this case right away the ruling Indira Gandhi declared Sant Bhindrawale as a terrorist and anti Nationalist. And Indira Gandhi used army to attack Darbar Sahib to kill Sant Bhindrawale, his active followers and thousands of innocent worshippers in Darbar Sahib.

But can anybody from the ruling Governments, political leaderships, Media etc. ever explain these double standards of action against Bal Thackeray and Bhindrawale ? Both were raising voice for their states, followers of both were involved in violence and killings. Why one was declared terrorist and anti Nationalist and killed ? Whereas the other enjoyed his life as great Hero and even provided Z class security by government ? Is that not a big example of discriminatory double standards of justice against minorities in India ?

Now we can talk about why the Indian ruling Governments and political leaderships are following these double standards of justice. Indira Gandhi government acted tough against Sant Bhindrawale and his followers because by acting tough against Sikhs she will get Hindutava majority votes and support. That is why Indira Gandhi was called Durga Mata/Devi right away after using army to attack Darbar Sahib and kill Bhindrawale and thousands of innocent worshippers in there. But nobody has ever questioned why the same government never took any action against the terrorist Bal Thackeray and his Shiv Sena followers. All this was done because of dirty communal politics and how they can get more votes.

Not only Shiv Sena but there are many other Hindutava organizations such as RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal etc. involved in innocent killings. But no ruling Governments have ever taken action against the heads of these organizations. There is one VHP leader Togadia who has openly claimed to have killed thousands of innocents belonging to minorities in his speeches. But no action has ever been taken against him. In fact all these right wing Hindutava organizations Chiefs are provided Z class security by the ruling Governments. The same Governments are quick to label and kill minorities as terrorists and anti Nationalist. But all the guilty right wing Hindutava leaders are openly walking around freely with Z class security.

Can anybody from the ruling Governments, political leaderships, Media etc. ever explain such double standards of justice in the country and openly violating the constitution of the country ?

Kanwal jit Singh Gill is a Surrey-based writer and activist.