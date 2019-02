Many online casinos strive to make the experience of their players more engaging. King Billy’s online casino royalty program offers such unique function as a VIP club, where you can feel like a citizen of the real kingdom. At first, you will be a common citizen, but with time, by playing more online games, you’ll start earning special King’s Points that will help you increase your rank. You can become:

Baron/Baroness;

Duke/Duchess;

Prince/Princess;

Even a King or a Queen, if you are a determined achiever!



How Is It Works?

First, you have to visit the VIP casino of King Billy and check the list of his casino games. The benefit of the VIP club lies in the fact that your gambling becomes more interesting and you can also get extra money. With every bet you place in some of King Billy’s games, you will gather a certain amount of King’s points. It depends on how big your stake was. You can exchange these points for real cash later.

However, tere are certain rules that you, as a part of the Kingdom, should be aware of. Different low-risk roulette games don’t take part in a VIP club program, only the table games count, as well as video poker and slots games. On the one hand, they are riskier, but on the other, who risks nothing, gains nothing.

Every rank, every position in the Kingdom needs a certain amount of King’s points. For example, to become a Baron or a Baroness, you need to collect 500 points, and for being a Duke or a Duchess, you should gather 3000 of them. Every rank, starting from the Duke/Duchess, provides you with a cashback option! For Dukes, it’s 7%; for Princes and Princesses, it’s 10%, and for Kings and Queens, it’s 13%.

Furthermore, King Billy rewards his loyal allies with the additional cash bonus for every 100 King’s points starting from the Baron/Baroness rank. It’s $3 for when you are a Baron, $5 when you become a Duke, $7 if you reached the rank of a Prince, and $8 if you are at the top of the food chain.

Loyalty Level

In addition, King Billy provides his allies with a special loyalty level. Depending on it, King’s Points will bring you cash bonuses. You will be able to claim more bonuses if you reach higher loyalty level. Based on this level, there are a couple available bonuses, so save you King’s Points and spend them on reaching another, higher level, so you could get more money for it! For Citizens, Barons, and Dukes, the maximum amount they can redeem is $1000. For Princes and Kings, it’s higher — $5000. You can redeem these points every month.

Create an account in King Billy’s casino and become a member of his VIP club! Play the absorbing games, have fun and/or earn cash, get extra money for being a loyal ally of Billy’s Kingdom, and watch how gambling reaches a new level. Long live King Billy!