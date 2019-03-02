Famous Natural Body Builder And Legendary Pehalwan BIkar Singh Parhar Passes Away

OBITUARY – Pehalwan BIkar Singh Parhar

The famous local Natural Body Builder and Legendary Pehalwan BIkar Singh Parhar passed away Thursday morning from Cardiac Arrest at his home in Surrey. He will be greatly missed by supporters and fans in the Indo-Canadian/Punjabi community.

Parhar supporter and backer Jay Minhas remembered the gentle giant who was a fixture at local Punjabi community sports tournament and a great inspiration to young and old to be fit and healthy and do it the natural way.