OBITUARY – V J Achari

It is with heavy hearts that the Achari family announce the passing of their loving grandfather,

Mr V J Achari at the age of 94, born in Suva, Fiji Island.

He passed away peacefully on Feb 25, 2019 at the Elm Village Care home in Surrey, BC

Leaving to mourn with fond memories are his grandson Rakesh Reddy and his wife Priscilla Reddy, great grandchildren Cynthia, Bryanna and Josh Reddy, and son in law Devendra Reddy.

Gone but never forgotten, a loving grandfather.