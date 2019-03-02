New Westminster Sikh Temple Celebrates Centennial Anniversary!

The Khalsa Diwan Society New Westminster is inviting community members to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar in Queensborough. Since opening in 1919, the temple has become an integral part of the Queensborough and New Westminster communities, and has provided a place for Sikhs from New Westminster and the Lower Mainland to gather and to worship. “It is starting up on Thursday and it will be four days, with the main event on Sunday. It’s open to anyone within the community – in Queensborough and in New West. It’s to show support, learn about each other and the heritage,” said Jag Sall, a member of the committee that’s organizing the celebration. “I don’t think a lot of people know that the Sikh community has been in Queensborough for over 100 years, and/or the gurdwara itself has been there that long. Not just the Sikh community, but other communities in Queensborough have been living there for a century.” While the gurdwara opens daily to serve meals, many people have never been inside the building at 347 Wood St. The anniversary celebration, which begins on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. and ends with a plaque-unveiling ceremony on Sunday, March 3 at noon, gives community members a chance to visit the temple and see a variety of events firsthand.