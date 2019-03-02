India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas on Richmond’s Highway to Heaven (8600 #5 Road, Richmond) is always in the forefront of promoting healthy living. From time to time well respected resource people are invited to the Gurdwara to share their expertise with the congregation and the management committee. Manjit Kaur Johal, an active member of the Gurdwara Management Committee is also a well- respected and prominent advocate and certified instructor of Art of Living. On Thursday, February 21, Manjit invited her friend and a full time international faculty member with the Art of Living Foundation, Dr.Hiteshini Jugessur, to share her expertise with some members of the Gurdwara Management as well as Richmond’s Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Wilkinson and Richmond RCMP’s Officer-in-Charge, Superintendent Will Ng and Inspector Sonny Parmar. Dr. Jugessur specialises in stress and trauma relief programs. She has been delivering these workshops in North America and Africa for 19 years. Gurdwara Nanak Niwas Management Committee considered this as an excellent opportunity to connect Dr. Jugessur with our top Fire and Rescue as well as local police officials so that their staffs could benefit from her expertise. It was a very valuable experience for all of the participants.