Anti-Bullying Flash Mob Is Back!

For the fifth year, get ready to celebrate our differences by witnessing a Bhangra/Western inspired flash mob dance performance. The purpose of this community initiative is to raise awareness for the Anti-Bullying message through dance. Understanding the importance of standing up against bullying no matter what form it takes whether physical, verbal, cyber, or social bullying; Delta, BC community member Sean Bindra began the initiative in 2014 to create awareness in order to help put an end to bullying. An event by the community for the community, the “Anti-Bullying Flash Mob” is a non-profit community initiative that is organized each year by Sean Bindra on a volunteer basis. This Anti-Bullying community initiative has grown in the past few years and the response has been overwhelming. “This is the 5th time I am organizing the Anti-Bullying Flash Mob event, with the support of various community members. Through our team-effort, more than 5,000 Youth from Surrey and Delta have now participated and danced in this community initiative in support of the Anti-Bullying message. The Youth are our future so it is important to organize Anti-Bullying initiatives like this.”, says Bindra. On March 13, 2019, more than 1,300 students from six schools in Surrey, BC (Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Beaver Creek Elementary, Boundary Park Elementary, Cougar Creek Elementary, J.T. Brown Elementary, and Martha Jane Norris Elementary) will participate in a Flash Mob style dance performance. This will be taking place outside on the lower field at Tamanawis Secondary (12600 66 Ave, Surrey, BC V3W 2A8) from 1:00pm onwards. In addition, the 1,300+ students will be joined by Police Officers from the Surrey RCMP who will also be participating in the dance performance. For more info call Sean Bindra – Founder and Event Director at(604) 780 2031 Email: Sean.Bindra@hotmail.com / www.seanbindra.com