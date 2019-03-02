6th Annual ‘IGNITE’ Event

On Wednesday, March 6th, Princess Margaret Secondary and the Association of South Asian Professionals of BC (ASAPBC), with support of Surrey School District’s Safe Schools dept., will be having their 6th Annual IGNITE career exploration event. Over 50 professionals will be sharing their story of success and challenges with the school’s 1,400 students. The event will kick-off with two keynote speakers including: HarvPuni aka ‘Hollywood Harv’ (Professional Comedian) and Vancouver Police Detectives: Sandy Avelar and AnishaParhar who hope to educate teen girls on the risks of dating men involved in organized crime and the gang lifestyle.

#What’s Your Deal?is the theme of this year’s IGNITE and it’s all about the different avenues that led people to their chosen professions.

Who: The students of Princess Margaret Secondary and their staff sponsors

The Association of South Asian Professionals of BC (ASAPBC)

When: Wednesday, March 6th, 9:00am to 11:00am

Where: Princess Margaret Secondary School: 12870 72 Ave, Surrey

Contacts: Doug Strachan, Surrey Schools Communications: 778-772-5032

Harvey Kooner, ASAPBC: 604-671-4180

International Women’s Day At Muriel Arnason Library

Friday, March 8 from 2-4 pm, Muriel Arnason Library is celebrating its annual ‘International Women’s Day’, and everyone is cordially invited. Please join us to support this day, and enjoy henna, refreshments, a draw, and an amazing display on the most successful Canadian women in different fields.

This is a free, drop-in program.

Muriel Arnason Library is located in the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338 – 65 Avenue, and the phone number is 604-532-3590.

Free Income Tax Filing at Muriel Arnason Library

Do you need assistance with preparing your tax return? If your return is straightforward, and you are low-income, you can book an appointment with a community volunteer and have your tax return e-filed free of charge.

Income tax clinics will take place on Saturdays, March 16 to April 13, between 10:30 am and 3:30 pm at Muriel Arnason Library. Appointment times must be booked in advance by visiting the library at 130 – 20338 65 Ave. or calling 604-532-3590. If you are unsure of your eligibility for this program, please contact library staff.

Muriel Arnason Library’s 2019 tax clinics are offered in partnership with ISSofBC.

Shree Jalaram Bapa’s Punya Tithi

Lohana Cultural Association of BC cordially invites all to the occasion of

Shree Jalaram Bapa’s Punya Tithi on Saturday March 9, 2019 at Shiv Mandir,

5600 Dorset St. Burnaby.

*6.00pm – 7.30pm Bhajan Kirtan followed by ** Priti Bhojan *

For more info please call:

Vasant Lakhani

(604) 987 -1925

New Mental Health Initiative: Youth Volunteers Needed

On behalf of the South Asian Mental Health Alliance and Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, this is an open call for South Asian youth in Greater Vancouver, ages 14 to 21, interested in receiving Mental Health First-Aid Training, a professional certification developed by the Mental Health Commission of Canada. Our goal is to create a volunteer team of mental health Youth Ambassadors who will raise awareness around mental health, and will work together to de-stigmatize its discussion and treatment within the South Asian community. In addition to mental health first-aid training, our volunteer Youth Ambassadors will receive training in public speaking and presenting so that they may effectively educate others about mental health. If this volunteer opportunity interests you, please email harmanspandher@gmail.com, or call-text at (778) 835-7898.

Celebrate the Year Of The Pig at Muriel Arnason Library

Saturday, February 9 2:00 – 3:00 pm: Muriel Arnason Library is celebrating its 11th annual Chinese New Year, and everyone iscordially invited to join the library staff and some special artists to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Come and enjoy the Chinese dance and music, displays, make a craft and a lucky envelope, andtaste some New Year’s foods.

This is a free, drop-in program. All supplies are provided.

Muriel Arnason Library is located in the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338 – 65 Avenue, and the phone number is 604-532-3590.

Technology Help at Surrey Libraries

Need help with your new tech toy?

Get one to one technology help in a friendly atmosphere. Bring your questions and your device!

We will help you with questions about:

Computer Basics — mousing, internet searching, Microsoft Word

Tablet basics — downloading apps, eBooks, magazines

Essentials of using eReaders or laptops

Cyber safety basics –how to be safe while using the Internet

Surrey Libraries is not able to diagnose or repair hardware issues.

Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace.

Meet at the George Mackie Library on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning January 9 from 2 pm – 4:30 pm to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resume writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

Richmond Multicultural Community Services

Our staff help people with accessing Government services, Resume/cover letter, Employment, Information health care services, Information on housing, Information on Education, Assistance with filling up the forms, Any queries client have, Apart from this, we conduct workshops, English classes, computer classes, and special events every month. Anyone can contact -Neena Suri (South Asian Settlement Worker). P. 604-279-7160 F: 604-279-7168,Working hours: Mondays, Wednesday, and Saturday, Email: Neena@rmcs.bc.caVisit us at www.rmcs.bc.ca/ www.iamrichmond.ca

Settlement Workers: Mandarin/English

Wednesdays, 1 – 5 pm – George Mackie Library, 8440 – 112 Street, Delta

Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers – with all their needs – during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and Integration Services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC.

Fleetwood/Guildford WorkBC Employment Services Centre

“Fleetwood/Guildford WorkBC Employment Services Centre supports both employers and employees. We assist employers find suitable employees through programs such as Wage Subsidy and we assist individuals to find employment through many services, including training. Best of all, all our services are FREE. For more information, please call our office at 604-580-9740.”

Borrow An eReader From Surrey Libraries

Always wanted to try one before you buy? Here’s your chance.

Check out a Kobo Touch for a 3 week loan from any Surrey Library.

Each Kobo Touch is loaded with Classics: