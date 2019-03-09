Indo-American Teen Awarded For Invention

WASHINGTON – An Indo-American teenager has been conferred with the 2019 National STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Education Award for her invention designed to improve treatments for glioblastoma, the deadliest form of brain cancer. Kavya Kopparapu, 19, who got the $10,000 award, is a freshman at Harvard University.

The budding scientist has invented GlioVision, a precision medicine platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that predicts brain tumour characteristics in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods by using a scanned image of a biopsy rather than a DNA sample.