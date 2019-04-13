$175,000 For Delta’s Delview Park

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon is celebrating $175,000 in funding from the province for facility upgrades at Delview Park. This investment is the result of a year and a half of advocacy on Kahlon’s part. “People in my community have told me that they want to see a new cricket field, covered benches, batting cage and washroom at Delview Park, and it’s great to see the support of the province on this,” said Kahlon. “The investment our government is making in recreation facilities in North Delta today will have an impact on people in our community for years to come.” Kahlon said that cricket teams will finally have a local pitch to call home and seniors will have a comfortable location to socialize. From the funding, $100,000 is going towards a shelter for seniors and a renovation to the pickleball courts. $75,000 is being allocated towards cricket facilities.