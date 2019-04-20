RCMP Advises Devotees To Plan Ahead For A Safe And Joyous Vaisakhi Day Parade

SURREY – The Surrey RCMP is looking forward to participating in the 2019 Surrey Vaisakhi Day Parade which takes place this Saturday, April 20 in Newton. This annual parade is one of the largest Vaisakhi celebrations in the world outside of India. As in previous years, more than half a million people are expected to gather in our city for a peaceful and joyous celebration.

With the large crowds it can be easy for people to become separated from their group. During previous Vaisakhi celebrations, our officers have responded to dozens of incidents of missing children or elderly persons and administered first aid to people who became dehydrated or overwhelmed in the crowds.

This year we are passing along some tips for participants to keep the parade safe and enjoyable:

Have a plan in place with your family prior to the event to reduce your risk of separation.

Familiarize your family members with their surroundings and have a pre-planned meeting place.

Equip your family members with some form of identification and your contact information.

Make sure everyone in your party is aware of the location of the Surrey RCMP Missing Person’s tent and the location of emergency personnel.

Keep your children within eyesight at all times. Take a photo of your child or elderly adult on your phone when you leave the house or arrive at the parade so that police have an accurate description of them in the event they do go missing.

Remember to dress for the weather and stay hydrated.

A number of road closures will be taking place due to the parade. Police ask that members of the public make arrangements to use alternate routes. Traffic controls will be in place from 6:00am to approximately 8:00pm on the day of the parade. Access to 128th Street and road sections along the parade route will be impacted. Delays are expected for travel between 72nd Avenue to 88th Avenue, and Scott Road to King George Boulevard. For a full list of road closures and route details please visit the City of Surrey’s website.

Businesses in the affected area need to complete a permit application to pass through the closed areas. This needs to be taken in person to the Surrey RCMP’s Newton District Office (7235 137 Street). Residents in the area also need to show a current drivers’ license in order to pass through closed areas.

The Surrey RCMP wishes everyone a very safe Vaisakhi Day!