Surrey Sikh Community Holds Forum To Address International Student Exploitation And Other Concerns

SURREY – On Feb 6th, 2019 a Public Forum was held by Sikh Seva Foundation in co-ordination with the local Gurdwara Sahib’s in regards to International Students and their concerns over exploitation problems, college and immigration problems and other concerns being encountered by the students and community.

Multiple organizations were present at the meeting and were given time to speak.

The group at large involves many organizations and professionals, who have come together to form ONE VOICE CANADA SOCIETY in order to assist International Students and their concerns going further.

One Voice Canada consists of the following organizations and professionals: (Sikh Seva Foundation, BC Gurdwara Committees, World Sikh Organization (WSO), Khalsa Aid (KA), Akal Academy Surrey, Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen (GNFK), South Asian Family Association (SAFA), South Asian Mental Health Alliance (SAMHAA), 3E Organization (3EO), Camp We Empower, Moving Forward Family Counseling Services (MFFC), Police Officers, Lawyers, Immigration Consultants, Registered Nurses, International Students, and some Media Outlets.

The Mission ofOne Voice is to provide awareness, support and advocacy (ASA) to students and the community without judgment, in order to create a better society. The Vision is to builda bridge between the local community and international students that can facilitate positive change.

Future plans of the Society, include collaborating with other community organizationsto help deal with ongoing concerns, as well as expanding Nationally and bringingabout any awareness required on the International Level side. Presently, tackling some concerns, One Voice hopes to continue to provide a positive impact on this much needed issue.

One Voice will also have a booth at the local Surrey Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan (parade), so you can meet the team there as well.

For further information, you may contact help@onevoicecanada.org, or visit their website www.onevoicecanada.org