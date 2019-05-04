Putin-Kim Summit a Response to American Arrogance and Belligerence

By Dr. Sawraj Singh

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Kim Jung Un, President of North Korea in the far eastern Russian city, Vladivostok. This summit can be called a befitting response to American arrogant and belligerent attitude in the summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi Vietnam. The Hanoi summit failed because of the American attitude. Kim wanted to show that he has powerful friends. Putin wanted to show that Russia is an important player in the region and cannot be ignored. Russia is a part of the group of countries which were engaged in finding a lasting solution to the Korean problem. These countries included Russia, China, Japan and the US besides two Koreas.

However, when direct talks between North Korea and America started the other countries were sort of sidelined. North Korea wanted America to lift all sanctions as well as international guarantees for its security in return for abandoning its nuclear program. However, America did not want to lift all sanctions. The talks between Kim and Trump failed. Since then North Korea is engaged in reviving its contacts with its principal allies, China and Russia. First, it revived its relations with China. Now, it is doing the same with Russia.

China and Russia have their own reasons for responding to North Korean overtures. China wants to counter American moves to contain it. Russia wants to show the world that it is an important player in the world affairs, particularly in the region. Both of them are not comfortable with North Korea becoming a nuclear power because it increases the risk of a nuclear confrontation in their neighborhood. Both want a peaceful resolution to the problems in the Korean peninsula. America has no such concerns and is primarily motivated to maintain its hegemony in the world and in the region.

America is showing similar attitude in the case of Iran. It is forcing India to stop buying oil from Iran. India has a long history of friendship with Iran and India is also deeply involved in developing the Chabahar port in Iran. India is one of the largest buyers of oil from Iran. India should look at the similarities between the situation in North Korea and Iran. In both cases it is the unreasonable American attitude which is aggravating the problem. Instead of giving in to American hegemony, India should join forces with the countries that are standing up to America and are striving for a fair and just solution to the problem.

India should work together with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea to combat American hegemony in Asia and to make America a team player instead of acting like an arrogant, belligerent and hegemonic power. America should realize that it has to give up its old habits of a unipolar mentality and change its ways to be more compatible with the new realities of a multipolar world. India has some differences with countries like China. However, it still has to work with them to make the world fair, just and equal.

India should continue to make efforts to revive its traditional friendship with Russia. Putin is going to China for attending a meeting on the BRI. Russia is an enthusiastic participant in the BRI. However, India has decided not to attend the meeting in China. India should reconsider its stand. India should also try to carry forward the spirit of the Wuhan Summit. India and China have their differences. However, there are many issues where they have identical interests. The major agreement between the leading Asian countries is to change the present unipolar world order to a multipolar world and this transition should be smooth. Russia, China and India should play a leading role in this peaceful transition.

