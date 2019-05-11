Journalism Conference In TO!

There are too many idiots pretending to be journalists on social media but real journalism takes a lot of hard work and being diligent with rules and ethics. So I took a trip out east to the land of the Maple Leafs last weekend for another journalism conference organized by The Fraser Institute. The long established Canadian organization holds an annual Economic policy for Journalists conference in Toronto and Vancouver. They are one of Canada’s premier think-tanks and economic policy masterminds and economic policy affects everything we do – from buying goods to your work and even your entertainment. Economic policy workshop for journalists is very important on how we cover not only economic stories but many other stories. It’s a unique way of looking at the world and a great treat for us journalists who came from across Canada to attend this very enlightening and engaging conference. Thank you Fraser Institute!

****By R. Paul Dhillon