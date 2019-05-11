More Violence At Punjabi Gangster-Rapper-Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s Show In Calgary

After string of violence-ridden concerts by Punjabi gangster-rapper-singer Sidhu Moosewala, including a violence-filled concert in Surrey in February, his concert last weekend in Calgary was marred by violence.

Calgary police investigate after multiple shots were fired at northeast parking lot on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at a concert in the city’s northeast side.

Officers responded to the parking lot at the Magnolia Banquet Hall just before midnight.

The hall, located in the 5000-block of Falconridge Boulevard N.E, was packed full of concertgoers attending a performance by Sidhu Moosewala.

A number of officers were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Investigators are in the process of speaking with witnesses.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made and no suspect descriptions had been released by police.

This after a man turned himself in to Surrey RCMP, facing charges stemming from Moosewala’s concert in Surrey in February.