Boyfriend Charged In The Murder Of A Indo-Canadian Teen

The boyfriend of Bhavkiran “Kiran” Dhesi h has been charged with second degree murder after Dhesi’s body was found in a burnt out vehicle on August 2, 2017. On May 10, 21-year-old Harjot Deo was arrested by IHIT investigators and Crown Counsel has charged him with second degree murder in relation to Miss Dhesi’s death.

SURREY – The boyfriend of Bhavkiran “Kiran” Dhesi h has been charged with second degree murder after Dhesi’s body was found in a burnt out vehicle on August 2, 2017.

Surrey RCMP received a report of a car fire in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in the early morning hours of Wednesday August 2, 2017. Frontline officers and emergency responders arrived on scene to find the body of 19-year-old Dhesi inside the burnt vehicle. Her death was deemed a homicide and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in.

IHIT has been diligently working to get charges laid since the onset and gathered significant evidence that was forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge approval consideration.

On May 10, 21-year-old Harjot Deo was arrested by IHIT investigators and Crown Counsel has charged him with second degree murder in relation to Miss Dhesi’s death.

“IHIT investigators worked tirelessly since August of 2017 to gather sufficient evidence to support criminal charges,” says Superintendent Donna Richardson, Officer-in-Charge of IHIT. “This was a complex investigation with considerable contributions made by IHIT’s policing partners and is yet another example of the positive outcomes made when IHIT and its partners work cohesively towards a common goal.”

“Miss Dhesi was a strong young woman with a promising future ahead of her. At her young age, she had already persevered through challenges and adversity in her life. Miss Dhesi’s loss will continue to be felt by her family and friends as well as our community,” says Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, Officer-in-Charge of Surrey RCMP. “I hope that there can be some comfort in knowing that a suspect has been now been charged,” says Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, Officer-in-Charge of Surrey RCMP.

Deo will make his next court appearance on May 27, 2019.

The murdered girl’s uncle, Kulwant Dhesi, told CTV News the family was relieved to learn the case was moving forward, but said the young victim’s parents remain deep in grief.

“They are still upset,” he said. “They’re very upset.”

Kulwant Dhesi said he had never seen Deo before.

The suspect was already known to police, but IHIT would not specify why he had previously been on authorities’ radar.

Officers arrested the suspect on May 10 after he arrived at Vancouver International Airport on a domestic flight. Richardson said investigators had no reason to suspect he would have tried leaving the country.

“We had no indication that he was a flight risk,” she said.

Dhesi’s killing shocked the community. Police said she was never involved in gang activity, and friends and family said the young college student, whose full given name was Bhavkiran, wasn’t known to cause any trouble.

Her sudden loss was especially tragic because she had just recovered from a kidney transplant earlier that year. Friends told CTV News she was excited to begin living her life to the fullest.

“Bhavkiran’s death has been a terrible blow to all those who knew and loved her,” RCMP Asst. Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said Monday. “I hope that there can be some small comfort in knowing a suspect has been charged.”

Police said notwithstanding the second degree murder charge against Deo, the investigation remains active. IHIT investigators believe there are still individuals who have important information about this case that have not come forward.

Superintendent Donna Richardson, Officer-in-Charge of IHIT, said: “Despite today’s announcement, I can tell you that the investigation is still active and our investigators are still pursuing several leads. We know there are still those who have intimate knowledge of what happened to Bhavkiran who have yet to come forward. I would like to remind those individuals that there is still opportunity for them to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information, who have yet to come forward to police, is urged to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).