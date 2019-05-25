Indo-Canadian Woman’s Emotional Note From Her Mother On Twitter Touches Nerves

Apart from the cooked vegetables that her mother left for her in the fridge, the hand-written note also mentioned everything from milk to “daal” and where exactly the dishes were stored.

VANCOUVER – An Indo-Canadian girl shared on Twitter a detailed note left by her mother, explaining everything that was made for her from “chutneys” to “saag” and “kabuli chana” and where exactly they were left packed in the fridge, gathering emotional reactions from Indians living abroad.

Vancouver-based Shruti Naik’s tweet along with the image of the note, said: “Mom returned to india today and she left this on my fridge,”.

Apart from the cooked vegetables that her mother left for her in the fridge, the hand-written note also mentioned everything from milk to “daal” and where exactly the dishes were stored.

The post has been liked over 2,000 times and had many emotional replies.

Twitter user @ramkid replied: “This one fridge note has decimated all the senti Mothers Day ads I’ve seen since I woke up. Moms, quite literally, rule.”

Another Twitter user @NeelimaMahajan replied posting the photo of a note saying “USE HOT water”: “When I go home on vacations, my mom sneaks into my room early morning, switches on the geyser and leaves notes like this.”

@Neha2601 replied: “Even before reading the note, I was kinda 1000% sure that there would be thepla somewhere in the fridge for sure.”

@varadadya wrote: “Thats Gold. It’s her way of ‘Beta Khaana Khaya’ everyday. God bless all Mothers.”