Indo-Canadian Man Dies After Being Hit By Car In South Vancouver

By DESIBUZZCanada Staff

SOUTH VANCOUVER – An Indo-Canadian man has died after being struck by car in South Vancouver.

DESIBUZZCanada photographer Sukhwant was on the scene and captured the aftermath of the accident that occurred on Prince Edward and 57t Avenue.

Vancouver Police didn’t identify the victim by name or race but said the pedestrian who died was a 38-year-old Vancouver man.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening, the victim was walking north, crossing East 57 Avenue mid-block, near Prince Edward Street. A grey honda civic was driving west on East 57th Avenue when it struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital. The driver of the Honda remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

East 57th Avenue will be closed in both directions between Fraser Street and St. George Street for several more hours. Anyone with information about this collision, including dash-cam video, is asked to call the VPD’S Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.