British Man Gets Life Term For Murdering Indo-British Wife’s

LONDON – Berkshire-based Laurens Brand has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the December 2018 murder of his wife, Angela Mittal, who suffered 59 wounds to her neck and chest, the Thames Valley Police said.

Brand, 47, pleaded guilty to killing Mittal, 41, at the Reading Crown Court on March 22 and was on Friday sentenced to life in jail. Mittal was born in England to Bharat and Kamla Mittal.

Mike Roddy of the Thames Valley said: “This was a brutal assault carried out by Laurens Brand on his wife, Angela Mittal during which she suffered 59 separate injuries. Brand subjected Angela to this vicious attack in her own home, a place where she should have felt safe and secure”.

“Instead of helping Angela, he tried to clean up before calling 999. When he did call, he didn’t ask for an ambulance, he asked directly for the police already in the knowledge it was too late for Angela”.

Mittal’s family paid tribute to her in a statement: “Angela Mittal was a popular young lady known for her sweet and enduring wit. Her life was tragically cut short due to a senseless crime”.

The family added: “Angela truly lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures; chatting with friends, spending time and enriching the life of her family and always seeing the brighter side to life”.

“She had this beautiful talent to bring people together from all walks of life and touch them in a deep and positive way. Angela was known for her creativity, kindness and big heart…Angela will be missed beyond words, her love and warmth”.