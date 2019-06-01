KIDSPLAY Soccer!

The transformative youth organization KidsPlay held their annual Super Soccer Tournament at BC Place Stadium last Monday which brought hundreds of young enthusiastic school kids to the famed stadium.. It is one of the most important events of the year for KidsPlay as it’s a chance for many kids to come play and take in the power of the postive. Over 700 kids from the Lower Mainland, primarily from schools in Downtown Eastside, got an opportunity to play on the turf and also hear Vancouver Whitecaps FC Ambassador, Carl Valentino, share his life story. Subway Canada provided all the food and Starbucks provided beverages. Over 300 volunteers from the Lower Mainland came to participate and help run the tournament. The bedrock and fundamental principle of these programs is to establish a rapport with the youth through the medium of sports. Organized sports are being used throughout the world as a dynamic mechanism to engage youth of all races, genders, and classes. Kids Play’s ever-growing family includes, veteran law enforcement officer and Kids Play founder and CEO, Kal Dosanjh; Ambassador, Wally Oppal; the first ever Indian basketball player to play in the NBA, Satnam Singh; Indo-Canadian professional wrestler, Jinder Mahal; the Whitecaps; the BC Lions; the Vancouver Giants, Hockey Canada; as well as a team of decorated volunteers, all working tirelessly towards one common goal: the betterment of the youth.