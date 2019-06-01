Feeding The Homeless

Veerji Fish and Grill of Abbotsford has started a novel concept of helping the poor. They had a guy come in last month and he said he clean their washroom for some food or $4-$5 so the owner Lucky realized if he can give some food for free, it’s not a big deal. “We cook all day and we are human and it’s our responsibility to help people,” Lucky said. “I love cooking and I want to feed the hungry. I strongly believe “if you help someone, God will help you”. VEERJI FISH ‘n’ GRILL is located at 103-2494 Clearbrook Road -Abbotsford BC.