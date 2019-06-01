WOMEN 4 POLITICS: You Could Be A Future Councillor Or Mayor

The City of Vancouver is searching for young women who have an interest in municipal and civic issues to be part of a new initiative encouraging the next generations of diverse voices.

Women4Politics is a program aimed at encouraging women who are between the ages of 18 to 23 to become more involved in local politics.

Participants in the program will be mentored by a current councillor, learn about the role and function of municipal government, and take part in a mock Council Meeting that explores the important issues facing Vancouver.

Speaking about the program, Mayor Kennedy Stewart, said: “I am really looking forward to joining all City Councillors as mentors for the Women4Politics program and having the chance to work with a group of young, engaged women. With a record number of eight women, the current council is well placed to encourage the next generation of diverse voices to get involved in municipal politics and ensure strong female representation at City Hall for many years to come.”

Women, including Indigenous, Black and Women of Colour and trans*, gender diverse, two-spirit (TGD2S) residents aged 18-23 who live, work or go to school in Vancouver are encouraged to apply to the program by July 5.

Eleven women will be selected for the program with priority being given to those applicants who have volunteer experience related to civic engagement or issues facing our city, or can demonstrate an interest in municipal leadership.

Women4Politics is part of a wider program of work that the City is doing to mark Women Deliver, the world’s largest conference on gender equality and the health, rights and wellbeing of girls and women, which takes place in Vancouver from June 3-6, 2019.

To apply for Women4Politics, visit City of Vancouver’s website.