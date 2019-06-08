Brampton Councillor Dhillon Elected To Federation of Canadian Municipalities Board Of Directors

BRAMPTON – Brampton Regional Councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon has been elected to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Board of Directors for the 2019-2020 term.

The election took place on June 2nd at the FCM’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was held in Quebec City.

FCM is a national organization that represents the majority of cities and towns across Canada, and focuses on advocating the interests of municipalities to the federal government. The FCM Board of Directors is the decision making body of the organization, and is comprised of various elected municipal officials representing each province and territory in Canada. Ontario is allotted 16 of the 65 national members.

“I am honoured to have been elected to the FCM Board of Directors, and look forward to working to bring our city’s transit, economic, and housing priorities to the national level. I am pleased that my experience and success on Brampton Council was recognized positively,” said Councillor Dhillon.

Councillor Dhillon will be required to attend a number of Board of Directors’ meetings throughout his term, including one in Waterloo, Ontario in September, and the FCM’s AGM in Toronto next year in June, where he may stand for re-election for the 2020-2021 term of office. A full term for Board members is one year.

This year’s AGM saw all 3 major federal party leaders speak on their upcoming election platforms, and motions were passed at FCM that spoke directly to the needs of municipalities.

“This is an election year, and we must ensure that critical funding for areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, and climate change, are committed to by all parties,” added Councillor Dhillon, who indicated that his work to be a strong voice for Brampton at FCM will begin immediately.