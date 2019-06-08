Sikh Group Vows Audiences On ‘America’s Got Talent’ With Daring, Impressive Show

The daring act has also left the judges, audiences and the viewers of the show completely stunned. During the act, Jagdeep Singh, a member of the group, lies on the floor with coconuts and watermelons placed closed all around him.

LOS ANGELES – This impressive and daring performance by the Bir Khalsa Group on ‘America’s Got Talent’ show has been viewed over 4 million times on YouTube alone.

Another member, Kawaljit Singh, who is blindfolded and has also poured salt into his eyes, smashes all melons and coconuts with a big iron hammer, risking Jagdeep’s life but leaving the viewers stunned.

“This Danger Act From India Will SCARE You With A SMASH!” wrote America’s Got Talent while sharing the video on social media platforms.

“‘How dangerous you want this act to be?’ Both of them – ‘Yes'” quipped one person in the comments section.

"The most insane and awesome performance yet at AGT 2019!" wrote another. "I'm shaking, scared and laughing at the same time while watching this," a third added.

Jagdeep Singh is a constable in the Punjab Police.

Lauding the act, Punjab Police India also tweeted: “World’s tallest policeman and a Punjab Police constable, Jagdeep Singh (9th Battalion PAP) symbolized immense heroism in the Internationally acclaimed show, America’s Got Talent. We are proud of his valour and strength of character.”