Trudeau At Hats Off Day!

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended Burnaby’s biggest festival Hats Off Day over the weekend. Held on the first Saturday of every June, Hats Off Day is when Burnaby Heights merchants “take their hats off” to the public. It’s a huge, one-day street festival featuring a colourful main-street style parade with real local flavour. Trudeau’s going to need to do a lot of these events to get back into the voters’ good books after a steep slide in Liberal support over the last year.