Toronto Police Search For Three South Asians people Who Doused Teens With Gasoline

Police have released a security camera footage of three South Asians wanted in an assault and arson investigation.

TORONTO – Toronto police are searching for three South Asians – two men and a woman – they believe are violent and dangerous after one of them allegedly doused two teenagers with gasoline and tried to set them on fire outside Agincourt Mall last week.

Police responded to a call for an assault in the mall parking lot shortly after 9 p.m. last Monday. Officers say two 18-year-old men were confronted by two men and a woman and got into an argument.

At that point, police allege one of the two men they’re looking for got a can of gasoline from his car, poured the liquid all over the teens and tried to light them on fire.

The three people are described as between 20 and 30.

Police say if you see them, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.