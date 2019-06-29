OUTSIDE THE BOX: Prayer And The Best Time To Pray

By Mike Bhangu

I admire the power of the pen, for it is greater than the sword. However, there is a force greater than both merged into one. Without twirling my words too much, I present “prayer” as the supreme power.

Prayer is powerful but what prayer to speak when times are bleak and the knees are weak? What religion to turn to and what book to read?

After travelling deep down the rabbit hole, the religion and the book have little consequence. The state of mind a prayer invokes is important.

All true prayers are designed to assist the mind’s eye move toward The Light within a person and The Supreme Light that pervades all. Yet, to recite a prayer without understanding the words and without focusing the consciousness toward the reality the sounds were designed to reveal, a prayer is potentially barren.

The most powerful prayers were written by individuals who merged with The Supreme Light. If these prayers are properly recited and repeated, in their original language, specific vibrations will result and these frequencies will summon subtle mystical experiences. This is so because the creator of the prayer understood the science of spirituality and organized specific words together to create specific vibrations.

Two branches of science still in their infancy, but understood by the mystics of the world, are the sciences of the magnetic field and vibrations. A true prayer combines specific sounds together to compose celestial sentences and to produce a precise vibration. This pulsation will strengthen a person’s magnetic field. A strong magnetic field will naturally light the mind during the dark moments and provide the power to stand firm.

In the 24-hour cycle, certain hours are better for prayer and meditation, and pray or meditate during the early of the night. The Sikh people call this moment “Amrit Vela”. The holy people suggest that then is the ideal time because the person isn’t exposed to the rays of the Sun. The power of the Sun interferes with a meditative state—it energizes the body’s influences. The body must be silenced to achieve a true meditative state. Moreover, the energy the Earth absorbed from the Sun, during the day, is released at night but in a different form. This energy enhances the practice of prayer and meditation, and thins the veil between this realm and the spiritual. The following YouTube video provides more information. The video is titled “The Best Time to Meditate. By Mike Bhangu”. Please use the URL:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvJ5_UrTEVE

The ideal place to pray or meditate is where the Earth Energy Lines intersect. The Pyramid of Giza, in Egypt, is built on such an intersection. Many other ancient megalithic structures are also. Another ideal place is where saints have prayed and meditated for a prolonged period of time. This said, praying or meditating no matter where you might be is still valuable.