NHL Draft Held In Vancouver!

Vancouver will play centre stage to the hockey world when it hosts the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on June 21 (today) and 22 (Saturday). To help kick off the festivities, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini participated in a panel discussion at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade earlier Friday, discussing the state of the league, future innovations in the sport, and celebration plans for the Canucks’ upcoming 50th season. This Hot Stove panel discussion also provided insights into the upcoming 2019-20 NHL season and give guests an exclusive chance to hear from two of the league’s most prominent individuals. The draft will be held at the Kitsilano Ballroom of the Parq Hotel on Saturday.

Photos by Sukhwant Singh Dhillon for DESIBUZZCanada