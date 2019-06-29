Punjabi Market-Celebrates Milestone!

Wednesday, June 19th 2019 marked a historic day for the City of Vancouver, as City Council unanimously passed Motion B.4: “Punjabi Market at Fifty: Celebrating the Past and Planning for the Future”. Councillor Pete Fry, who put forth the motion states, “I’m humbled the South Asian community and the Punjabi Market Association have instilled their faith in me to bring forth this motion. I am very impressed with the work they have done for the City of Vancouver and it’s an honour to have presented this motion on their behalf and have it passed unanimously.” The unanimous decision to pass Motion B.4 signifies that the City of Vancouver regards 48th to 51st and Main as having tremendous historical value to not only the South Asians whose growing community makes up the second largest racial and ethnic group in Vancouver, but also the City of Vancouver in general. The Punjabi Market, approaching its 50th anniversary May 31st, 2020 was also once the hub for community and culture for not only South Asians but all communities in Vancouver and elsewhere. “As one of the founding members of the Punjabi market, this motion means a lot to me – to feel recognized and supported. We look forward to working with the Council and City staff to move forward together.” Aneesha Grewal, a Simon Fraser University Alumni and part of the Punjabi Market Regeneration Collective, explains that “The revival of the Punjabi Market is vital to the South Asian community,” and that ”It will give youth space to identify with their cultural heritage, to find safety, and to learn South Asian values of community, giving, and being as one.”