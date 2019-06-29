South Van Appliance Guy Murdered!

A well known South Vancouver appliance businessman was found dead inside his ship and now Police are treating the death of long-time businessman John Leslie McIver as a homicide. VPD officers were called to McIver’s Appliance Sales and Service, near Ontario Street and East 69th Avenue, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a family member discovered him inside. McIver, 78, had been the owner and operator of the business for more than 50 years, and was well known in the community. No arrests have been made and VPD homicide detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photos by Sukhwant Singh Dhillon – SINGH VIDEO