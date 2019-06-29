Golden Chairs Stolen!

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two chairs, valued at about $40,000 each, taken during a break-in to a furniture store in Coal Harbour last month. Just after 3 a.m. on May 13, thieves broke into Lloyd Bruce Home Collections and stole two arm chairs. The thieves left in a white, Ford F150 pickup truck. The chairs are described as having gold, serpent arms and are believed to be the only two of their kind in Canada. One male suspect has a slim build and was wearing white runners, blue jeans, a white belt, dark hoody, baseball cap, and gloves. The other male suspect has a medium build and was wearing dark pants, dark sneakers with white laces, a dark hoody jacket and a baseball hat. Anyone with information about this break-in or the location of the arm chairs is asked to call the VPD’s Property Crime Unit at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.