Modi Warns BJP Members Against Abuse Of Power, Saying He Doesn’t Care ‘Whose Son It Is’

NEW DELHI – PM Narendra Modi stressed on maintaining decorum and warned against the abuse of power at the first Parliamentary Party meeting of the BJP on Tuesday.

Though the PM did not name anyone, he is believed to have ‘angrily’ said: “I don’t care whose son he is, this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Modi said that indiscipline would be “unacceptable in future”, according to sources.

Recently, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash was arrested for beating up a government official with a bat during a demolition drive in Indore. Akash was welcomed with garlands and sweets once he got out on bail.

Sources say the BJP disciplinary committee is expected to issue a show cause notice to Akash to explain his behaviour.

Senior BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy also quoted the PM saying that any acts that cause insult or pain to anyone would not be tolerated.

Several key issues are expected to be discussed at the meeting, where the PM is slated to set the agenda for the newly-elected BJP MPs.The meeting is supposed to be a weekly ritual—to be conducted every Tuesday while Parliament is in session.

The meeting could not be held last week following the demise of Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini.