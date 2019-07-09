Surrey Gets Komagata Maru Street Sign To Honour Victims Of Canada’s Racist History

At Monday night’s Council Meeting, Council voted to authorize the installation of commemorative signs that say Komagata Maru Way on 75A Avenue between 120 Street and 121A Street. In addition to the commemorative street name signs, Council also approved the installation of a storyboard at R.A Nicholson Park, explaining the history of the Komagata Maru and a city project to document the history and contributions of the earliest South Asian residents in Surrey.

SURREY –Surrey City Council voted Monday to approve the renaming of a Surrey street to commemorate the victims of the 1914 Komagata Maru incident.

At Monday night’s Council Meeting, Council voted to authorize the installation of commemorative signs that say Komagata Maru Way on 75A Avenue between 120 Street and 121A Street.

“Surrey is a city that embraces diversity and renaming this stretch of road is a reminder that intolerance has no place in our city,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “As we celebrate and welcome people from all over the world, we also need to learn from our past to ensure such injustices never happen again.”

In addition to the commemorative street name signs, Council also approved the installation of a storyboard at R.A Nicholson Park, explaining the history of the Komagata Maru and a city project to document the history and contributions of the earliest South Asian residents in Surrey.

The initiative was spearheaded by Raj Singh Toor, a grandson of one of the passengers on the Komagata Maru, and Vice President and spokesperson for the Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society.