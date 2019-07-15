Chalo! FreshCo Opens Two New Locations In Surrey

Discount grocer FreshCo brings fresh produce, expansive South Asian product assortment

and a large range of North American products at low discount prices to Strawberry Hill and Newton

SURREY – Chalo! FreshCo opened its doors in Surrey Thursday with two new locations in Strawberry Hill and Newton.Chalo! FreshCo is an extension of the FreshCo discount grocery chain that has opened five new locations in B.C. and Winnipeg so far in 2019.Chalo means “let’s go” in Hindi and Punjabi and is our unique way to welcome customers to our stores.

Chalo! FreshColives up to the FreshCopromise offering quality North American products,food and fresh produce at industry-leading low prices, as well as an expansive South Asian product assortment. Customers will be thrilled with the large assortment of dhal, rice and flour.The stores will also feature two beloved local businesses,TaQwa Halal Foods and Fraserview Meats and Seafood at the halal and meat and seafood counters in each store.



Each store is welcoming customers with exciting grand opening deals as well as opening day celebrations including special traditional Bhangra dance performances put on by two local Canadian Bhangra dance groups Apna Virsa Alliance and Raunak Punjab Di.

The stores are owned and operated by two new local business owners with teams of more than 100 employees at each store.

Ryan Krause owns and operates the Strawberry Hill Chalo! FreshCo, located at 7450 – 120 Street. “We’re so proud to open our doors and join the Surrey community today. Customers have been lining up all morning to come in and check-out the new store and our product offering. I’m excited to build meaningful relationships in the community that will support Surrey for years to come.”

Chris Phillipson owns and operates the Newton Chalo! FreshCo. “We’ve built our in-store offer to meet the needs of the local community. Our expansive fresh produce assortment features discount pricing that does not compromise on quality. We’ve also partnered with two local businesses for our halal, meat and seafood offering: TaQwa Halal Foods and Fraserview Meats and Seafood. As a local store owner, I’m proud to work alongside these two successful businesses to bring Chalo! FreshCo to Surrey.”

To commemorate the openings, each Chalo! FreshCostore donated $5,000 to the Surrey Food Bank.The donations will support the Tiny Bundles Program and the Surrey Food Bank Seniors Distribution Program.

“We at the Surrey Food Bank are very happy to welcome ChaloFreshCo in to our community and we look forward to partnering with the stores to bring more healthy and nutritious food to our over 14,000 neighbours in Surrey and North Delta,” said Feezah Jaffer, Executive Director, Surrey Food Bank. “We are especially grateful for ChaloFreshCo’s donations to our Seniors and Tiny Bundles programs and thank them for their wonderful support.”

There are currently fourChalo! FreshCo locations operating in Ontario. Chalo means “let’s go” in Punjabi and Hindi, welcoming customers to visit our stores to check-out Chalo’s expansive international product offering.



Chalo! FreshCo offers the best products at the lowest cost and offers three money-saving guarantees: In-stock (if you can’t find a product that is advertised in flyer, you’ll receive a rain check, plus 10 per cent off), Double Fresh (if you’re not fully satisfied with the product quality, we’ll reimburse you and replace the product) and Lowest Price (we price match). Additionally, Chalo! FreshCo includes an in-store pharmacy where customers can fill their prescriptions while they shop. The store layout has been designed to help customers complete their grocery shop quickly and easily find deals and savings throughout the store.