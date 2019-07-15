Night To Remember Dance Recital On Sunday, July 21

“A Night To Remember” presented by Chandni’s House of Dance, their first year end dance recital, is taking place Sunday July 21, 2019 at The Bell Performing Arts Centre. At Chandni’s House of Dance they offer more than just dance classes. They offer a space for students to develop long lasting and meaningful friendships, a sense of belonging, a place to gain independence, all whilst learning the key complements to being a team player and most of all exercising their talent to enhance their dancing skills.