Eco-Baba Holds Open Sangat In Surrey7

Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, widely known as the “Eco Baba”, provided an open invitation to the sangat this past weekend on Sunday, July 14th at the Bombay Banquet Hall. This event was organized by: Nirwail S Sandhu, Sukhwinder S Boparai, Buta S Sidhu, Sarban S Sidhu. Sant Seechewal has worked tirelessly in the fields of environmental conservation, education, and economic growth throughout impoverished regions of Punjab. Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal will be celebrating Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary in Saltanpur Lodhi in November 2019.