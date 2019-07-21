Sukh Dhaliwal Packs The House For PM Trudeau!

Sukh Dhaliwal’s annual community BBQ last Saturday turned into a frenzied reception for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Vancouver MPs, many of whom joined Dhaliwal, the strongest Liberal candidate in BC, and Trudeau on stage at a boisterous rally where the PM said his party will always be the inclusive Canadian federal party while opposition plays divisive politics. Dhaliwal has shown with his ever widening support and fundraising that he’s cabinet material and hopefully if Trudeau government gets re-elected, he will be in cabinet. Election is up in the air right now with what looks like minority Liberal Govt with NDP and Green backing.