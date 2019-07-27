OUTSIDE THE BOX: The Christ And The Shabad (God’s Word) – Part 2 of 2

The Word of God is a sacred frequency/sound/vibration. The Word (Shabad) resonates within everything that exists and is responsible for setting the whole of creation in motion. Everything that exists is in a state of vibration, and without this sacred frequency, nothing has a constitution. To view a short video explaining The Word as a vibration, please use the following URL:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLRJIND35cM&t=15s The title of the video is “The Secrets of God’s Word. By Mike Bhangu”.

“…that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the Earth standing out of the water and in the water.” — (2 Peter 3:5)

A theory of Quantum Mechanics, String Theory, suggests that extremely tiny string-like particles pervade and vibrate through everything within the Universe. The characteristics of these strings are very similar to the characteristics given to God’s Word.

When you read the different Holy Books, without the misdirection, “God’s Word” is described as I present it. What’s more, The Word understood as a collection of words and sentences doesn’t allow the mind to comprehend many doctrinal passages. Take the following as examples. They make little sense under the popular definition but are easily grasped if applied as a sacred vibration.

“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” — (Hebrews 4:12)

“The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever.” — (Isaiah 40:8)

The Word is in every person but rests until awoken. When fully active within the body fortress, the person becomes one with “All” and becomes “Christ”, and simultaneously, inherits the supernatural abilities that accompany the activation. Accordingly, Jesus was not the only Christ to exist. Others too were blessed with The Word. Nanak, Moses, Enoch, Buddha, and Hermes Trismegistus (Thoth) are some of the other lucky persons.

When The Word is awake within a person, a purification of the mind and body pursue. He or she rises above the faults and duality of the body. Herein, the influences of the body no longer communicate to the time and space of thought. As a result, the spirit is released and becomes the dominant source of information influencing a person’s thoughts and actions. Since the spirit is the conduit to The Father, in such a state, a person is in harmony with God’s Will. The Source flows through him or her.

“Good deeds, righteousness and Dharmic faith, purification, austere self-discipline, chanting, intense meditation and pilgrimages to sacred shrines – all these abide in the Shabad.” — (Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, ang 1332)

The Word, or what Laozi, also known as Lao-Tzu, called “Tao”, is unbelievably powerful. When active, the vibration unlocks salvation, unlocks nirvana, and unlocks the all-in-one medicine for every ailment. Moreover, the consciousness expands to incorporate the unconsciousness and the two halves of a person become one—“the higher-self” and “this self” unite, and the invisible and the visible are simultaneously perceivable by a wake mind. It is the meeting of the groom and the bride.

“Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls.” — (James 1:21)

The subtle nature of all that exists is known by those The Word is active within, and through The Word, the subtle nature can be influenced. A change in the subtle translates into a change in the physical nature of a thing, and this is how men as Guru Nanak performed miracles such as healing the sick. He modified or corrected the blueprint (the subtle) to bring about a physical modification or correction.

Everything in existence was first conceptualized by The Great Architect. Then it manifest as a metaphysical thing—spirit—blueprint. After which, the physical evolved from the subtle. Consequently, all material things exist within the parameters of their subtle essence. The mystics of the world, past and present, are able to perceive the invisible nature of existence and able to influence this essence.

The invisible component to everything that exists occupies the same space as the material. If a mystic wishes to manifest matter or influence a material thing, he or she first manipulates the subtle essence. There is a correlation. A change in the subtle effects the physical and vice versa. To manifest matter, the mystic first creates the subtle essence and then the physical naturally comes into existence.

The title, Christ, was given to Jesus because God’s Word was fully awake and resonating within him. This is what John meant when he wrote, “The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us.” (1:14)

This interpretation of the Christ isn’t popular and I believe it initially was—particularly, amid the Gnostics. During the very end of writing this article, I was introduced to the 13 books that constitute the Nag Hammadi Library. After a very brief glimpse, one of the books in this Christian Gnostic collection literally presents The Word as I present it.

It’s also my belief that the contemporary low-level priestly class unintentionally misdirect the lover of Jesus. They teach handed-down information that doesn’t instigate a complete thought. The same isn’t true with the elite priestly class and they’re fully aware of what the truth is and what’s designed to misdirect.

Now, why is the common person misdirected from understanding the notion of God’s Word and the concept of the Christ? It’s simple. Knowledge is power and the most powerful are spiritual truths. God’s Word and the understanding of the Christ can transform a sheep into a Heavenly lion capable of overturning the status quo, in favour of supernal laws. For this reason, to protect the power structure, truths are concealed.

I might be wrong and no agenda as this exists. It might be that the misunderstandings rest at the very top of the power pyramid and inadvertently propagated as absolute. Whatever the reason, truths are concealed and Jesus’ journey is not completely understood. If a person can comprehend his spiritual journey, John 14:12 too might reveal its vagueness.

“Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth in me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.” — (John 14:12)

God’s Word isn’t the whole of any Holy Book and God’s Word is a sacred frequency/sound/vibration. In Jesus, the Christ, God’s Word was fully active.

“Those who die in the Word of the Shabad are saved. Without the Shabad, no one is liberated.” — (Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, ang 1416)