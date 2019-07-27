Former NDP MP Rankin Appointed As Chair Of New Canadian Security Oversight Agency

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh congratulated Rankin and hailed the appointment as pivotal in safeguarding the safety and rights of all Canadians.

OTTAWA – Former NDP MP and Justice Critic Murray Rankin has been chosen by the Justin Trudeau Liberal government to serve as the Chair of National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRP).

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh congratulated Rankin and hailed the appointment as pivotal in safeguarding the safety and rights of all Canadians.

“New Democrats congratulate Murray Rankin, who until recently served as the NDP Justice Critic, for his important appointment as Chair of the new National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRP). The NSIRP will have the power to review activities by Canadian intelligence agencies, as well as any federal department or agency that engages in activities related to national security or intelligence,” Singh said.

“Mr. Rankin’s new role will therefore be a pivotal one in safeguarding the safety and the rights of all Canadians. His appointment is apt after his distinguished career in the law and as a Member of Parliament. Notable among his many contributions was his work on environmental law, on national security and as Vice-Chair of the Special Joint Committee on Physician-Assisted Dying.

“Canada’s NDP Caucus has the utmost confidence in Murray Rankin, and we are pleased that an aspect of our nation’s security will be in his capable hands. We know he will carry the principles we share — putting the wellbeing of everyday Canadians first — with him into his new role.”