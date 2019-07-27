OBITIUARY – Sardar Amarjit Singh Sandhar

The Sandhar family announces that Sardar Amarjit Singh Sandhar has passed away as of July 20th, 2019.

Sardar Amarjit Singh, the father of former Sikh-Youth leader S. Bikramjit Singh Sandhar, had been living in Canada since 1969. He spent majority of his earlier years in Williams Lake and lived in Surrey for the last 25 years or so.

He was also known as “Jaldaar” by most of his close acquaintances. He was originally from village Machiaan with residence in village Ghardiwalan.

Sardar Amarjit Singh Sandhar’s cremation services are going to be held at Riverside Funeral Home (Delta, River Road) on July 28th, 2019 at 3PM, followed by “Antam Bhog and Ardaas” at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara, Scott Road at 5PM.

For further information, please contact: S. Bikramjit Singh Sandhar Ph. +1 604 721 0065 Addr: 9477 160A Street