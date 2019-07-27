POLITICAL SUICIDE: Green Party Leader Not Showing Much Leadership

By Promod Puri

Climate change, despite being a serious concern, is not the only issue facing Canadians for which the Green Party cuddle with Conservatives if the latter drop their opposition to carbon taxes.

This tactic support from the Green will help Conservative leader Andrew Sheer to become the next prime minister of Canada.

He would happily ditch his party’s opposition to the carbon taxes to keep the Greens happy while going ahead in full swing to carry on his party’s anti-refugee, anti-immigration agenda along with its xenophobic and far-right ideological commitments.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May seems to be very much interested that no one among the three main parties wins an absolute majority, and that she would hold the balance of power. But that is not leadership when all other issues are sacrificed just to save the carbon tax.