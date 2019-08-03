Court Refuses CBI Probe Into The Killings Of Surrendering 21 Khalistani Militants By Indian Govt Even Though It’s In Punjab Chief Minister Aamrinder Singh’s Biography And He Sought The Probe

NEW DELHI – The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking CBI probe into the alleged killing of 21 Khalistani militants, who had come to the national capital to surrender, by Indian security personnel as claimed in the biography of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said merely because someone has written a book and another person has tweeted about it was not a reason enough to order investigation.

According to the petition, the biography authored by Khushwant Singh claims that during the tenure of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, Amarinder Singh had arranged for the surrender of 21 Khalistani militants in Delhi, but when they arrived here, they were allegedly killed by security agencies and their bodies cremated.

The plea by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said that Amarinder Singh had tweeted about such an incident on his twitter handle and urged the court to initiate a CBI investigation into the matter.

Declining to entertain the petition, the bench said: “On the basis of a book no CBI investigation can be carried out. Nothing has been pointed out by petitioner with regard to the incident which might have happened more than a quarter of a century back. Based on a tweet by some person, we see no reason to order a CBI probe.”

The court further said that the aggrieved party were not remedy-less as there were other remedies under the law.

“Merely because one person wrote something in a book and another person tweets about it on social media, does not mean CBI investigation should be directed. We see no reason to do so,” the bench and dismissed the petition.