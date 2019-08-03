Khalsa Aid Serves Ration To Over 4,000 Flood Victims In Assam

CHANDIGARH – Assam has been battling a severe flood crisis, and Khalsa Aid India are here to help.

The good Samairtans of the non-profit aid and relief organisation have reached Assam and are trying to provide ration to at least 4,000 people.

The team shared the incident on Twitter and have urged others to donate for the cause.

They wrote: “Assam Floods: Our @khalsaaid_india team is providing food rations to 4000 people who have been affected by the floods in #Assam! Much more to do. To DONATE: https://www.khalsaaid.org/donate.”

This isn’t the first time that the team of Khalsa Aid has come forward to provide selfless service to people in distress.

Khalsa Aid not only reached Maharashtra’s region that was going through a severe drought, but also reached Odisha following the devastation of cyclone Fani.

The team landed in Syria for a rescue operation and helped the refugees fleeing Myanmar or orphans in Haiti and garnered heaps of praise on social media.for their efforts.

Torrential rains have affected at least 27 of Assam’s 33 districts. At last count, 48.87 lakh people have been displaced from their homes.