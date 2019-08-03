Surrey Unveils Komagata Maru Way Street

SURREY – On July 8th, Surrey City Council approved the commemorative naming of a Surrey street to remember the victims of the 1914 Komagata Maru incident. The installation of the commemorative street signs that say Komagata Maru Way on 75A Avenue between 120 Street and 121A Street were installed and officially unveiled Wednesday by Mayor Doug McCallum.

“Today, Council put into action what we approved a little over three weeks ago to name a Surrey street to remember the victims of the Komagata Maru incident,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Komagata Maru Way is proof that the citizens of Surrey will not forget the injustices of the past and that we are a city that welcomes and embraces people from all over the world.”

Raj Toor, the man behind the local efforts to commemorate the Komagata Maru victims which also included his own family member, told the LINK he is delighted to see the sign finally go up on a Surrey street. He said efforts are also under way to have Vancouver do additional commemoration of the incident after they installed a memorial near Coal Harbour.

In addition to the commemorative street name signs, Council also approved the installation of a storyboard at R.A Nicholson Park, explaining the history of the Komagata Maru and a city project to document the history and contributions of the earliest South Asian residents in Surrey.

