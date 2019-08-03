The Rise Of People’s Party Of Canada Would Help Trudeau Liberals

Being barely ahead of the Conservative, it is imperative on the leadership of Justin Trudeau-Liberals, the Centre-left Liberal Party of Canada, to seek electoral alliances with the two Left parties, the NDP and the Green. Prime Minister Trudeau can take the alliance route, which would be historical in the politics of Canada, as his approval rating is ahead of Sheer with 41 percent to Scheer’s 36 percent respectively, according to the latest poll.

By Promod Puri

The best thing that can happen to the Liberal Party in the October election would be the rise of Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada. According to the latest poll, the People’s Party has three percent support across Canada. And if the party gathers momentum, the kicked-out leader from the Conservative Party would significantly help the Liberals by vote-splitting among the diehard Conservatives.

That would be a strategic development on which the Liberals will keep a tab in its game plan for the upcoming federal election.

In the meantime, the latest numbers as gathered by the Research Co., suggest the Liberal Party has 34 percent support among the decided voters, while the Conservative Party has 31 percent.

Keeping in mind there is always an error of 2 to 3 percent, it is a neck to neck fight if the election were held tomorrow.

About the score of the other parties, 17 percent would vote for the Jagmeet Singh led New Democratic Party. The Green Party has 10 percent support, and the Bloc Quebecois sits at 3 percent.

Since the numbers keep on changing till the final day of the election, for both the two leading parties, the Liberal and the Conservative, it would be an indecisive scenario.

Being barely ahead of the Conservative, it is imperative on the leadership of Centre-left Liberal Party to seek electoral alliances with the two Left parties, the NDP and the Green.

If that happens, the Conservatives, under its right-leaning leadership of Andrew Sheer, will remain in the Opposition at least till the next big one. And the Bernier’s ultra-right party could be annihilated.

And that is what progressive Canadians would like to see that this country does not become a shadow image of the USA under Trump’s presidency.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can take the alliance route, which would be historical in the politics of Canada, as his approval rating is ahead of Sheer with 41 percent and 36 percent respectively, according to the Research Co.

Promod Puri is a journalist, writer, and author